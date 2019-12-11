Senate committee passes bill concerning NATO membership

A U.S. Senate committee has approved a bill that would prevent the President of the United States from pulling the country out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, better known as NATO.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the bill that was sponsored by Senator Tim Kaine.

According to a release, it would explicitly prohibit any U.S. President from withdrawing the country from the international organization without congressional approval.

"Recent actions have raised serious questions among our allies about America's commitment to NATO," said Kaine. "This bill would clarify that no U.S. President can withdraw from NATO without congressional approval. This sends a strong message that, after 70 years, Congress sees the continuing vitality of the alliance."

The release says the legislation would do three specific things.

First, the president would be required to seek the advice and consent of the Senate to terminate the country's participation in NATO.

Second, the president would be required to notify the Senate and House Foreign Relations Committees of any effort to terminate U.S. membership in NATO within 48 hours after any such action is taken. And it prohibits the use of funds for such actions without congressional approval.

Third, the bill authorizes the Senate Legal Counsel and General Counsel of the House of Representatives to challenge the administration in court should a sitting president seek to unilaterally withdraw the U.S. from the alliance.