Senators ask about efforts to protect veterans from online disinformation

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs have been asked about their efforts to educate veterans and service members about online disinformation campaigns and other malign influence operations from foreign entities.

Several members of the U.S. Senate, including Senator Mark Warner, sent letters to the departments regarding information from a two-year investigation by the Vietnam Veterans of America organization.

According to a release, the investigation documented persistent, pervasive and coordinated online targeting of American service members, veterans, and their families by foreign entities, such as Russian and China, that seek to disrupt American democracy.

Specifically, the report found the Russian Internet Research Agency targeted American veterans and the social media followers of several congressionally-chartered veterans service organizations during and after the 2016 presidential election and foreign entities are targeting service members and veterans in an attempt to interfere in the upcoming federal election.

One letter, addressed to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, notes the VA has prioritized the security of its information systems and infrastructure, including personal information of veterans, but it does not appear the agency has established a strategy for educating veterans about online disinformation efforts.

The VA is urged to develop plans to make the cyber-hygiene of veterans a priority within the department and to train veterans on personal cybersecurity, including ways to identify online manipulation attempts.

"While countering disinformation targeting veterans is not a core VA function, identifying these tactics helps improve veterans, cybersecurity and their ability to detect and avoid falling prey to scams and other forms of manipulation," wrote the senators.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the senators acknowledge the work the department has already done to deter online disinformation and other negative influence campaigns, but they are also asking the DoD to implement recommendations from the VVA report that are consistent with existing efforts to country such operations.

One recommendation says the DoD should create a working group to study the security risks inherent in the use of personal electronic devices and apps at home and overseas.

Another suggests that commanders should include personal cybersecurity training and cyber-hygiene checks for service members.

Virginia is home to about 714,000 veterans, about 130,000 active duty military members, and their families.

