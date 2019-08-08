Senators raise concerns about tax code changes, FAFSA issues

Several members of the U.S. Senate, including Tim Kaine, are raising concerns about changes to the tax code impacting students applying for financial aid.

The senators have sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education and the IRS urging the agencies to ensure that changes on tax forms do not jeopardize access to financial aid.

According to a release, the Treasury Department removed some essential pieces of tax information from the 1040 tax forms and hid it one six other forms as part of an attempt to meet a political promise that people would be able to file their taxes on a "postcard."

"It is imperative that the Department of Education and the IRS work together collaboratively to fix the problems created by Treasury's changes to the 1040 tax form," wrote the senators. "Simplifying the financial aid process and FAFSA form has long been a bipartisan objective and everyone should be united in addressing this issue as soon as possible."

The release says the tax form changes have disrupted functions of the IRS Data Retrieval Tool, which allows students to automatically and accurately ill in their family's tax information on their FAFSA form.

The senators want the DOE to outline what will be done to ensure students who misreport information because of the changes will not be subject to additional information reporting that could discourage them from completing the process to apply for federal financial aid.

