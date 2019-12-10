Senators raise national security concerns around Chinese pharmaceuticals

Several members of the U.S. Senate, including Senators Tim Kaine Elizabeth Warren, Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney, are raising concerns about national security risks posed by the country's reliance on pharmaceutical products manufactured in another country.

The letter was sent to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper following the publication of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission's 2019 Annual Report.

According to a release, that report highlights the United States' “growing reliance” on products critical to the manufacturing of drugs that are primarily made in China.

China has grown to become dominant in the global market for pharmaceutical products, specifically active pharmaceutical ingredients that are necessary to make generic drugs and vaccines.

The release says the U.S. produces just 20 percent of such active ingredients that are used in domestic pharmaceutical production. The other 80 percent is coming from foreign sources.

“Millions of Americans, including service members, rely on drugs to stay healthy, yet the United States imports a significant portion of these drug components from China,” wrote the senators. “It is critical that DoD, along with other key federal agencies, address the dangers posed by this reliance on foreign drug makers.”

The senators also warn that an interruption in the delivery of these ingredients would impact the production of medications and potentially military readiness.

They also noted that the Department of Defense provides service members and their families with drugs that can contain ingredients from China.

The senators also write the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not consistently test active ingredients or drugs that are imported into the country to verify their contents or measure their quality, even after such ingredients that came from China were connected to several public health crises that have occurred in the U.S.

The senators are asking Esper to answer a series of questions about the potential national security risks posed by the U.S.'s reliance on Chinese pharmaceutical products.

They also want to know about the DoD's role in addressing such risks and have requested a briefing on the matter by Dec. 20.

