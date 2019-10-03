Senators urge health care coverage protections

Senator Mark Warner and 39 of his colleagues are urging the federal government to protect health care overage for people with pre-existing conditions.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the senators wrote they want to protect people with such conditions by limiting the proliferation of so-called junk insurance plans.

According to a release, this kind of plan is a short-term insurance plan that can exclude coverage for essential benefits.

"We have heard from patients, physicians, independent experts, and other health care stakeholders that individuals with pre-existing conditions are being negatively impacted by your Administration's actions. More recently, we have seen the real-world negative impact on individuals who have unknowingly enrolled in these deceptively marketed junk plans," wrote the senators."

In the letter, the senators write about two recent examples, including an Arizona resident who unknowingly bought a plan that did not cover pre-existing health conditions and now faces thousands of dollars in medical debt.

Another family was pushed into bankruptcy after a man who purchased a short-term plan was refused coverage because his back issue was considered a pre-existing condition.

The release says the Trump administration recently issued a rule that allows states to ignore customer protections and use taxpayer dollars to subsidize.

It adds these "junk plans" can also exclude things like prescription drugs, emergency room visits, maternity care or mental health care.

The senators also say this rule means states can give insurance companies a green light to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions by increasing costs and limiting coverage, or just denying coverage.

The senators want federal officials to limit the spread of this kind of plan and to safeguard existing protections that increase access to affordable health insurance. They also want to forbid insurance companies from discriminating against people who have pre-existing conditions.

Scroll down to read the full letter:

October 3, 2019

The Honorable Alex Azar

Secretary

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

200 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, DC 20201

The Honorable Seema Verma

Administrator

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

7500 Security Boulevard

Baltimore, MD 21244

Dear Secretary Azar and Administrator Verma:

We write to express our concern with the Administration’s repeated efforts to weaken protections for Americans with preexisting conditions and increase costs for millions, including through a new rule which allows for harmful waivers that weaken protections for vulnerable populations and exacerbate the damage already being caused by the expansion of short-term, limited-duration insurance, or “junk” plans. We have heard from patients, physicians, independent experts, and other health care stakeholders that individuals with preexisting conditions are being negatively impacted by your Administration’s actions. More recently, we have seen the real-world negative impact on individuals who have unknowingly enrolled in these deceptively marketed junk plans.

We have heard directly from individuals with preexisting conditions and other Americans who are being negatively impacted by junk plans. Just this month, Bloomberg reported Arizona resident David Diaz unknowingly purchased a short-term health plan that did not cover preexisting conditions and placed ambiguous limits on emergency room care and other essential health care services. His family has been left with hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical debt. The WashingtonPost similarly reported on Jesse Lynn, who purchased a short-term health plan not realizing his back problem would be considered a preexisting condition. Jesse’s insurance company refused to cover his care – forcing his family into bankruptcy. No family should be forced into bankruptcy because of a preexisting medical condition or obscure coverage limits on care.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) established clear protections to prohibit insurance companies from discriminating against individuals with preexisting conditions, and ensure that more Americans have access to affordable and comprehensive health insurance. The junk plans your Administration has sought to expand and promote provide none of these protections and can legally increase premiums, exclude benefits, and deny coverage altogether to individuals with preexisting conditions. These plans place arbitrary coverage limits and many don’t cover essential health benefits, such as mental health care and maternity care.

The Administration’s rule on state waivers allows taxpayer dollars to go to these junk plans, accelerating the problems we are already seeing with junk plans and leaving fewer resources for people who purchase high-quality insurance.

Additionally, the Administration’s new rule weakens coverage by allowing waivers that increase premiums and out-of-pocket costs for those who need health care most.

"We have worked tirelessly to protect individuals with pre-existing conditions from barriers to coverage. We urge you to do the same, including by limiting the proliferation of short-term junk plans and ensuring that consumers in every state are protected by federal consumer protections for people with preexisting conditions. Thank you and we look forward to your response.