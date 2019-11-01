Senior Alert issued for man from Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Senior Alert has been issued for a man from Prince William County.

According to the Virginia State Police, the Prince William County Police Department is asking for help to locate 69-year-old Abdul Satar Musawir.

Police say he was last seen Thursday around 3 p.m. on the 12000 block of Magic Spring Way in Bristow.

The alert says Musawir suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

He is described as a white man, 5-foot-4, and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Musawir was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and a blue t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at (703) 796-6500.

 
