Senior Alert for missing Pennsylvania man canceled

UPDATE: A Senior Alert that was issued for Edward Reynolds, Jr., a man from Pennsylvania, has been canceled.

Police say he has been located and is safe.

Officials believe he could have been in Virginia, which is why the alert was issued in the Commonwealth.

-------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL:

A Senior Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Pennsylvania who could be in Virginia.

According to the Virginia State Police, 74-year-old Edward Reynolds, Jr. was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday at his home on Forelock Court in Thornbury Township.

He is a white man, 6-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds who has green eyes and gray hair.

Police say Reynolds is driving a tan 2005 Honda Element with Pennsylvania tags GCP-4944.

Officials say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Reynolds whereabouts is asked to contact the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department at (610) 692-5100 or (610) 692-9600.