Sentara MJH holding interviews for techs and other openings

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is looking to fill some vacancies with an open interview day on Tuesday.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the fourth-floor dining room annex.

Hiring managers will be meeting one-on-one with candidates, who are urged to dress to interview and bring copies of their resume.

Specifically, the hospital is looking for registered nurses, clinical leadership, licensed practical nurses, nursing care partners, safety partners, obstetrics techs, surgical techs, med lab techs, radiology techs, cat scan and magnetic resonance imaging techs, and interventional techs.

Anyone with questions is urged to send an email to pastone@sentara.com.