Sentara Martha Jefferson Healthwise: Ageless Grace

Ageless Grace is a new fitness and wellness program at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, led by instructor Sheila Queen. The program focuses on the healthy longevity of the body and mind.

The exercise is done seated and the 21 simple movements all target a different area of the body or brain that has been affected by time.

"It speaks to people who want to do some dancing but can't go to a conventional, you know, aerobics class," said Queen about the class.

One major component of the class is the nostalgic music, which Queen hand-picks every week.

"When I pick my music, I do it from all the different decades, so it brings memories back. So it's just very stimulating in all different ways," she said.

Senior Service Program Coordinator Jessica Cooper is pleased with the feedback she's been receiving from the participants.

"People tell me that it's so much fun and they really enjoy listening to the music and doing the movements," said Cooper on the class's success.

Queen has also heard a few rave reviews from class attendees.

"People say 'well my knees hurt' but then after class, they say 'ya know? They feel better.' So then they say 'I'm going to come back because it feels better," she said.

Queen also says the seated component of the class promotes inclusivity, so that everyone feels comfortable and everyone can benefit.

"It doesn't matter if you're compromised, because you're the same as everyone else in that room, for that hour," she said.

The Ageless Grace class is free at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.