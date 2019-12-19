Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospitals's Philips Cancer Center has earned three-year accreditation from the Commission of Cancer to its cancer program.

The center met all 34 Commission of Cancer's quality standards and was evaluated every three years by a survey process, according to a press release.

The High-Risk Breast Cancer Program at Senta Martha Jefferson was one of the programs it has worked on for three years.

"To improve our support of patients through the entire continuum of cancer care, we have worked over the last three years to build our High-Risk Breast and Survivorship program," said Sentara Blue Ridge Program Team Coordinator Crystal Chu, BSN, RN. "These programs allow patients access to resources such as a dedicated nurse practitioner and a genetic counselor, as well as nutrition information, exercise support and personalized guidance for next steps. In addition, we made it a priority to improve ou clinical research so our patients have education and access to appropriate cancer clinical trials."

Sentara MJH used the framework the Cancer of Commission Accreditation Program provides to improve patient care through cancer-related programs, according to a press release.

"The requirement for accreditation can only be accomplished with a multidisciplinary team effort. I am extremely proud of the commitment from the providers and staff and their exceptional work to make this happen," said Chair of Cancer Committee, Medical Oncologist and Hematologist Erika Struble, MD.