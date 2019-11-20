Sentara Martha Jefferson Healthwise: Community Volunteers

This year, more than 240 community members have volunteered about 47,000 hours at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. They are the smiling faces that greet you, the warm blankets that make you feel better, and the hug you didn't know you needed.

One of the patient volunteers, Lynn, has been volunteering at the hospital for about four years now. She was inspired to volunteer after she was admitted into the Emergency Department twice, both with extended stays.

"I'm very blessed to have some of the same nurses watching over me. And plus, it's what my parents always did: giving back to the community," said Lynn on why she chose to start volunteering.

Now, she makes her way around the Emergency Department checking on patients. A job that, volunteer coordinator Renee Dinwiddie says, is vital for Martha Jefferson.

"No one wants to be here at the hospital. You're come in, usually, on your not-a-good day," said Dinwiddie. "There's fear, there's anxiousness, and they are here to meet and greet you. How are you doing? Are we taking good care of you? Are there any concerns we can help you with right now?"

But for Brenda, who gives her time in the gift shop, volunteering at the hospital is a way to feel at home.

"Martha Jefferson is my hospital. I was born here. I was born in Martha Jefferson 70 years ago. And the doctors, and the nurses, and everyone is just so caring and so special. And that is really why I wanted to come here. And most of my family was born here also. But it's a caring, and loving, and giving hospital," said Brenda on her history with the hospital.

Although the volunteers enjoy giving back, the hospital is lucky to have them.

"They are the smiling bright sunshine that bring a lot of joy to the hospital," said Dinwiddie.

