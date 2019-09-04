Sentara Martha Jefferson Healthwise: In The Pink

On Sept. 27 and 28, the Women's Committee of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital will be hosting its 17th annual In The Pink tennis fundraiser. The proceeds will benefit Marianne's Room, a place that provides women undergoing treatment for breast cancer with free wigs, bras and comfort.

Courtesy: Danyelle Collins

Marianne's Room was established in 2002 as a resource center to aid women, like Susan Kreiner, through cancer treatments.

"There wasn't this stigma of 'I can't talk about it' or 'I feel bad about my body.' I walked in and they were just like, 'well tell us about you. Tell us what you need.' And they made me feel comfortable," said Kreiner on her experience in Marianne's Room.

These treatments often take an emotional and physical toll on patients, such as hair loss and the stress that follows. But Marianne's Room is a safe place for women to feel comfortable in their own skin.

"I came here looking for a bra because I had a mastectomy, and I wasn't sure what I could put on my body because everything felt so tight so I couldn't buy from over-the-counter retailers. So I came here and the women just embraced me," said Kreiner.

The cost of the resources in Marianne's Room are covered by the registration fees from the In The Pink fundraiser. You can participate by playing tennis at one of the venues, such as Boar's Head or Keswick, but if you don't like tennis, Danyelle Collins of The Women's Committee says there are more ways give.

"We encourage you to go to the website at mjhfoundation.org and learn more about the ways you can give a monetary donation, become a member of The Women's Committee, or to participate in some of our upcoming fundraisers," she said.

If you do like tennis, members of The Women's Committee at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital encourage you to sign up for the In The Pink fundraiser to support the women in the community.