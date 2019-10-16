Sentara Martha Jefferson Healthwise: New Sentara App

The new Sentara app is an update on the previous app, MyChart, and the new functionality is providing patients of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital with 24/7 accessible virtual care.

The new Sentara app allows patients to access medical imaging, schedule a visit, or message providers directly from the app.

Joe Evans, the General Internist and Medical Director at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, says the new app, "[is] a good, quick, real-time way to communicate with our patients. It lowers the friction to have easier access."

The newest feature of the app allows patients to schedule a virtual hospital visit with a licensed provider any time of the day or night. The staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital say using the app helps health care providers easily connect with their patients to provide more efficient care.

"Nights, weekends, you know, or if you can't get away from home because you have kids at home, it could be a big hassle to go drag everybody to the doctor's office, you can do it from the convenience of your couch," said Evans. "The Sentara app allows them to reach us the way they want to be reached. And we can still take care of them in the caring tradition."

The new Sentara app is available now for download in the App Store and Google Play.