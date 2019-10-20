Sentara to Home program launches

Patients receiving care at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital have a new option to get their medications.

The hospital has launched the Sentara to Home pharmacy program, which delivers a patient's discharge medications to their room before they leave.

It will deliver both prescription and over-the-counter medications that have been recommended by the patient's care providers.

The hospital says this is meant to help make the transition from the hospital to home as easy as possible, both for the patients and their caregivers.

“From the feedback we've received, this has been a real time-saver for patients and their families, eliminating the need to stop at a pharmacy on the way home,” said J. Scott Anderson, RPh, of Sentara MJH's Inpatient Pharmacy. “The program is intended to increase patient satisfaction, increase medication compliance, and ultimately, decrease readmissions.”

The program was piloted in one unit, and after that successful trial, expanded to the entire hospital.

If a patient or their family members have any questions about discharge medications, they can consult an outpatient pharmacist or the pharmacist covering the unit where the patient was receiving care.

The patient also gets to pick which outpatient pharmacy to use after their discharge.

Anderson says the hospital is working to offer this service to anyone who is being discharged, at least during the times when the outpatient pharmacy is open.

The Sentara Martha Jefferson Outpatient Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anderson says the Sentara to Home pharmacy program is now in place in most of Sentara's hospitals.