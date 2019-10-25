Sentencing postponed in LOWA embezzlement case

A Stafford County man who was supposed to be sentenced in an Orange County embezzlement case on Friday will now be sentenced in November.

Roy Charles Mayberry pleaded guilty in August to multiple embezzlement and money laundering charges.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the former Lake of the Woods Association employee had embezzled more than $450,000 from the association over a period of several years.

The sheriff's office began investigating the case in August 2018 when officials from the Lake of the Woods Association told law enforcement about $94,000 that had been taken by a former employee.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office learned that more than $450,000 had been taken over a period of four years.

Mayberry will now be sentenced on Nov. 19.