Service dogs honored during graduation ceremony at PVCC

Service Dogs of Virginia recognized the hard work their dogs have put in to lend a helping paw during this year's graduation ceremony at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

The nonprofit organization raises, trains and pairs up dogs to help people with disabilities. Service Dogs of Virginia also provides their dogs to clients for free.

The graduation ceremony is a way to honor their dogs, who have been fully trained to help the client they will be paired up with.

Brian Lohnes and his service dog, Fiddy, have been working together to help his son, who has autism. Lohnes said it's been emotional to see how comfortable and welcoming his son has been with Fiddy.

"When he's having a day that he just feels overwhelmed, she does a wonderful job of helping him calm down and be more present in himself," said Lohnes.

Fiddy took the stage at PVCC with several other graduates, including Judith. Judith is paired up with Laura Schomaker, who has cerebral palsy.

Schomaker said Judith has helped her become more independent.

"She helps me pick up items that I drop on the floor, which has been a constant struggle for me my whole life," Schomaker said.

Schomaker said her new companion has become an important part of her life. She credits the volunteers from Service Dogs of Virginia for helping her bring Judith into her life.

"There were so many people that I didn't even meet that had a hand in training Judith and all these other dogs that are here today and they deserve recognition for all of their hard work and this is a great way to do that," she said.

The graduation ceremony is also a special moment for Lohnes to celebrate a new chapter in his family's life with his Service Dogs of Virginia family.

"It's a nice moment to celebrate and give her some public recognition for what a special part of our family that she is," Lohnes said.