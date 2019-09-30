Several area schools reported as needing assistance with English achievement gap

The Virginia Department of Education has released its accreditation ratings for schools across the Commonwealth, with many area schools listed as needing state help to address achievement gaps in English.

According to a release, 92 percent of Virginia's public schools meet the state Board of Education's expectations for achievement and improvement in student outcomes and were accredited.

The VDOE uses these ratings to show schools are also making progress in reducing chronic absenteeism, but a decline in performance on state reading tests resulted in more schools that will get state assistance to address those achievement gaps, especially for black and economically disadvantaged students.

"This is the second year that schools have been evaluated under the 2017 Board of Education-approved accreditation standards, and this new system for measuring the progress and needs of schools is doing exactly what it was designed to do," said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. "Last year's ratings compelled school divisions to focus on the need to reduce chronic absenteeism, and their success in improving student attendance is reflecting in the ratings for 2019-2020. These latest ratings will help VDOE target its efforts toward increasing student literacy and furthering progress toward eliminating achievement gaps in the schools that are most in need of the department's support and expertise."

The release says the number of schools meeting the state board's goal for reducing chronic absenteeism increased by four percent, but 23 schools across Virginia are identified as in need of state support to reduce this number.

While Murray High School in Albemarle County appears to be one of these schools with an almost 29 percent chronic absenteeism rate, a school does not meet the requirement for needing state assistance on this issue unless it has been accredited with conditions for four consecutive years. This is the first year Murray has reported this issue.

However, the total number of such schools fell by almost half, down 21 from last year.

One major area of concern is the number of local schools that have been identified as needing state assistance to address achievement gaps in English. Across Virginia, 125 schools are on that list, including 12 in this area.

Those schools are Tye River Elementary, Agnor-Hurt Elementary, Brownsville Elementary, Crozet Elementary, Mary Carr Greer Elementary, Woodbrook Elementary, the Albemarle County Community Public Charter, Jackson Burley Middle, Burnley-Moran Elementary, Jackson-Via Elementary, Walker Upper Elementary, and Buford Middle.

"The Board of Education is focused on ensuring that every child has an opportunity to reach his or her potential," said Board of Education President Daniel Gecker. "The 2017 accreditation standard focus local decision-making and resources on the board's goal of reducing, and ultimately eliminating, achievement gaps while maintaining high standards for all students. This work, along with the work the board is currently doing on the Standards of Quality, advances the board's equity agenda, as set forth in our adopted comprehensive plan."

The release explains the three levels of the revised accreditation system, which evaluated schools on quality indicators groups in three categories: academic achievement, achievement gaps, and student engagement/outcomes.

Level One schools meet or exceed state standards or have shown sufficient improvement. Level Two schools are near state standards or have shown sufficient improvement. Level Three schools are below state standards.

Almost all of the schools in this area are fully accredited, which means all of their quality indicators are at either Level One or Level Two.

Some of the high-performing schools have earned waivers from annual accreditation from the Virginia General Assembly and are also listed as accredited. Otherwise, they would be accredited with conditions.

Six area schools are listed as accredited with conditions. They are Murray High, Buford, Middle, Walker Upper Elementary, Mary Carr Greer Elementary, Woodbrook Elementary, and Tye River Elementary schools.

Under the 2017 regulations, all schools must develop multi-year plans to support continuous improvement for each quality indicator.

For those that are Level One, the school and division are required to continue monitoring the indicator and the plan needs to push for continuous improvement.

For Level Two schools, the school and division must implement actions and research-based strategies to improve performance on the indicator, hopefully getting it to Level One.

However, if a school is listed at Level Two for overall performance in English, mathematics or science, it must undergo an academic review by the VDOE or under department guidance.

Level Three schools will undergo an academic review conducted by the state agency or under its guidance, and the school and its division will consult with the agency to develop and implement a corrective action plan.

The release says school divisions that do not demonstrate evidence of progress in adopting or implementing correction actions plans for such schools that have indicators at Level Three, they will be required to enter into a memorandum of understanding between the local school board and the state Board of Education that defines responsibilities and essential actions to improve student performance.

The Albemarle County Community Public Charter is accredited pending a review of an alternative accreditation plan.

For information on school quality indicators and accreditation ratings by school or division, click on the link in the Related Links box.