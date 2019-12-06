Several car dealers donate thousands of dollars to Toy Lift

Several car dealerships in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area teamed up to present a $12,000 check to Tom Powell, the founder of Toy Lift.

The presentation was part of this year's Toy Lift event at the Fashion Square Mall.

Powell said the money will be used to buy more than 600 bikes as Christmas gifts for kids in need in the area.

He also said the money helps Toy Lift accomplish its mission to give kids a memorable Christmas morning.

"On Christmas morning, our family sits around and before we open our presents, we talk about the fact because of what we were doing, there are kids that wouldn't have presents that are able to have a Christmas on Christmas morning," Powell said.

Toy Lift will continue until 8 p.m. on Friday. If you would like to learn more about Toy Lift or make a donation, you can click on the link in the Related Links box.