Several companies seeking new workers at upcoming job fair

Almost two dozen employers will be looking for new people at a job fair coming up on Thursday.

Virginia Career Works will be hosting the fair at the Northside Library from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Among the companies that will have representatives on hand will be Aramark, Custom Ink, the Farmington Country Club, Goodwill, PFS Investments Inc., Riddleberger Brothers, Inc., the Transportation Safety Administration, and the UVA Transit Service.

Attendees are encouraged to dress to interview and bring copies of their resume.

