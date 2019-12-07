Several counties, cities under fire ant quarantine

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia officials say an imported fire ant quarantine has been expanded to include a total of seven counties and 11 cities.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Thursday that the area of quarantine was expanded after survey data showed that imported fire ant populations were widespread in additional localities.

The imported fire ant is known for its aggressive behavior and ferocious sting.

The quarantine now includes Brunswick, Greensville, Isle of Wight, James City, Mecklenburg, Southampton and York counties.

It also includes the cities of Chesapeake, Emporia, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg.

 
