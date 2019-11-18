Several employers to attend Career Works Jog Fair

Virginia Career Works is getting ready for its job fair at Northside Library, and a lot of employers are expected to have representatives on hand.

The fair will take place Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a job fair etiquette workshop that begins at 1 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to talk to representatives from Three Notche'd Brewing Company, English Meadows Senior Living Community, IHOP. the U.S. Census 2020, ChildCare Aware of America, the U.S. Air Force, and the National Ground Intelligence Center among others

These companies are coming to talk to people specifically about getting them into work.

For example, NGIC has openings for a budget analyst and intelligence specialists. Resumes for positions at NGIC will only be accepted at this job or email at usarmy.charlottesville.ngic.mbx.ngic-recruitment@mail.mil with the subject line NGIC VEC Job Fair 20NOV19.

Attendees are advised to come dressed to interview and bring copies of their resume.