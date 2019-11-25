Several juveniles arrested for multiple burglaries

Several juveniles have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries.

The Charlottesville and Albemarle County police departments conducted a joint investigation into the incidents over the past few weeks.

Police say at least seven burglaries occurred in both jurisdictions.

Following interviews with several juveniles, numerous arrested were made in both Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Due to the ages of the suspects, police say they are not releasing the names of those who have been arrested.

The investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280, the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807, or CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.