Several lawsuits against UVA Health patients dismissed

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 6:48 PM, Sep 12, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen lawsuits filed by the University of Virginia Medical Center, seeking overdue payments from patients, have been dismissed.

Source: MGN Online

In Albemarle General District Court on Thursday, court records show 14 lawsuits were dismissed.

This is happening the same week the hospital was criticized in a Washington Post article for aggressive tactics used to get payment for overdue medical bills.

A spokesperson for the UVA Medical Center says changes to the hospital policies regarding financial assistance will be announced on Friday.

 
