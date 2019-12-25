Several people reportedly undergoing rabies treatments in Fluvanna County

Several people in Fluvanna County are reportedly undergoing treatment after being exposed to a rabid dog earlier this month.

One person who came in contact with the animal says it also bit a child.

The dog, which the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office described as a black pitbull with a white stomach, was captured in the 200 block of Branch Road in the Scottsville area.

In a release sent out on Monday, the sheriff's office said the animal has been showing aggressive behavior toward people and other animals and it had been euthanized.

Samples were also sent off for testing, and the Fluvanna County Health Department alerted the sheriff's office about positive rabies tests this week.

One person who is currently undergoing a series of rabies shots, and who asked not to be identified, said the dog was known in the area for running at large.

Anyone who may have come in contact with the animal is advised to contact their doctor or the Fluvanna County Health Department to learn more about treatment options.

At this time, it is not clear how many people are undergoing treatment.

Both the sheriff's office and the health department have been contacted for comment, and no response has been received yet.