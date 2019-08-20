Severe storms cause major damage to Charlottesville house

Monday night's storms caused a tremendous amount of damage to parts of Central Virginia. A very large tree fell right into the master bedroom of a Charlottesville home.

The Koziol's were in their basement watching the news when they noticed the storm begin to approach their neighborhood.

"Quick, we got to get away from those windows," said Kathy Koziol.

They made their way toward the closest hallway, and not long after standing up, there was a very loud thump on the roof.

A massive tree from their backyard had fallen on their roof and crashed into their master bedroom in the back corner of the house.

The Koziol's were grateful the storm occurred earlier in the evening.

"Thank God this didn't happen later at night, we would have been killed," said Koziol.

The chimney completely collapsed and fell in the neighbor's yard, only damaging the person's grill.

Despite the seriousness of the matter, the family is still able to make light of the situation since nobody was injured.

"I'm sure we're going to have critters in our house, like squirrels and chipmunks and I don't know what else," added Koziol, who went on to say "we have a lot to be grateful for. In the scheme of things, this is just a little bad luck."

The Koziol's hope is to be back living in their home by Thanksgiving.