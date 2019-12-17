Sex trafficking in our area: how to spot it and stop it

Sex trafficking happens all over the United States and the world, and Charlottesville is not immune.

In 2018 143 sex trafficking cases were reported in Virginia. According to the FBI, sex trafficking is the third-largest criminal industry in the world and the fastest-growing organized crime in the United States.

Many people believe sex trafficking starts from a kidnapping, but as terrifying as that is, trafficking doesn't usually begin that way.

Annette Cox is the manager of the Victim Witness Assistance Program for the Western District of Virginia. She has worked with dozens of victims.

"Few victims are kidnapped,” said Cox. “They are coerced. And a trafficker is going to hone in on somebody where he sees a weakness. And they are very good at this. It is their profession. This is how they make their money."

Cox said the story is often the same. The traffickers start by looking for someone vulnerable.

"They could be looking for someone with low self-esteem,” said Cox. “They could look for someone who is recreationally using drugs...It could be a runaway it could be someone who's lacking a family support system. It could be someone in the foster system...Someone who is online that lacks supervision...Any weakness that you have can be used against you. It could be something as simple as someone who is lonely."

Cox said traffickers will "boyfriend" these women.

"Promises them marriage, love, money, cars, even a music singing career, acting career. And all you need to do is prove that you love me,” said Cox.

Cox said over 10,000 children between the ages of 13 and 17 are being trafficked in a year. The majority though are young adult women, on average 27 years old. Men have also been victims and sex trafficking has affected all races and social classes.

Cox said trying these kinds of cases can be very difficult because of the manipulation victims go through. They often won't cooperate.

"The trauma attachment, often called trauma bonding to their trafficker, they will lie for them,” said Cox. “They have been on drugs, used a great deal of drugs. They have gaps in their memory. They have suppressed information. They are suffering from post-traumatic stress. It's very difficult for them to get on the stand."

Cox said human trafficking follows the highway and interstate system, and Charlottesville makes a great stopping point for traffickers on their way to other major cities, which is why the Charlottesville Albemarle Human Trafficking Task Force has formed.

In February 2019 Dr. Serwa Ertl, assistant professor of pediatrics and an adolescent doctor at the University of Virginia, noticed Charlottesville needed a resource that will help victims of sex trafficking, so she founded the task force.

"If they're not able to say 'I'm being trafficked,' that's okay,” said Ertl. “Disclosure isn't important it's more so just getting them the resources that they need."

It's made up of other UVA doctors, law enforcement, legal aid, and the Foothills Child Advocacy Center.

"Making sure that they, for example, have housing available to them or a shelter if they need that,” said Ertl. “Making sure that they have mental health resources because obviously, it can be a very traumatic experience that they undergo."

Everyone involved in the task force provides their own area of expertise.

“As a physician, I see it in a little bit of a different light, primarily because perhaps I can have patients who come in to seek medical care perhaps for complications secondary to trafficking,” said Ertl. Multiple sexually transmitted infections or there might be unaddressed chronical medical conditions or unaddressed mental health concerns.”

Ertl said in the future the task force will train communities on how to spot trafficking. Both Ertl and Cox say the best way to stop sex trafficking is to prevent it.

“If you said name one lonely child on your daughter’s soccer team you could do that,” said Cox. “Or your son’s baseball team. Or in your child’s classroom. You can name that child. You can combat human trafficking by simply reaching out to somebody that’s in need.”

The Human Trafficking Hotline will get you to resources wherever you or someone you’re concerned about is, like the Charlottesville Albemarle Human Trafficking Task Force. The number is 1-888-373-7888. If you suspect a child is involved in sex trafficking you can also call Child Protective Services.