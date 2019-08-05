Sexual misconduct alleged in soldier's hazing death

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret, who died from non-combat related injuries in Mali in June 2017. Navy SEAL Adam Matthews, one of four U.S. servicemen charged in the death of Melgar, pleaded guilty Thursday, May 16, 2019, to hazing, assault and other charges. But a murder charge was dropped. (U.S. Army via AP)
Updated: Mon 8:46 PM, Aug 05, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Military prosecutors in Virginia say they intend to file sexual misconduct charges against a U.S. Marine and a Navy SEAL who already face murder charges in the 2017 hazing death of a U.S. Green Beret in Africa.

The prosecutors announced the new allegation Monday during a preliminary hearing in Norfolk for the case against SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez.

DeDolph and Madera-Rodriguez are among four servicemen charged in the strangulation death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in Mali. Marine Staff Sgt. Kevin Maxwell Jr. and SEAL Adam Matthews pleaded guilty to lesser charges and received prison sentences.

Matthews and Maxwell have testified that Melgar's death was as a botched attempt to "embarrass" the unpopular Melgar. Prosecutors said the men also intended to "molest" Melgar on video as part of the hazing.

 
