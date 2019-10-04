Shared-use path construction to affect parking on part of Water Street

Construction will begin later this month on a shared-use path along Water Street.

Charlottesville officials say parking on the south side of Water Street, near the railroad, between the Belmont Bridge and Tenth Street NE will not be available during the project.

The construction is set to begin on Oct. 21.

Once the project is completed, the parking on the south side of the street will be restored.

The city also says drivers will see temporary delays with flaggers directing them, and pedestrians will still be able to use the existing sidewalk on the north side of Water Street.

The project will include an asphalt path to improve bicycle and pedestrian connectivity between the downtown area and the Rivanna River and Meade Park.

The city says the new shared-use path will be an extension of the existing path that extends past the coal tower to Meade Avenue.

There will be street trees, new lighting, stormwater management and crosswalk improvements as well.

The city says the project should be completed by April 2020 barring any major weather delays or other unforeseen circumstances.

There will be notices about the parking changes posted for the next two weeks.

People who wish to submit comments concerning the project should contact the Traffic Engineering Department by calling (434) 970-3329 or by sending an email to allenjh@charlottesville.org.

