Local Sheetz stores offering free coffee on Christmas and New Year's

Local Sheetz convenience stores will have free coffee for customers on Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

This includes Sheetz stores located in 1517 University Ave in Charlottesville, 135 Market St in Zion Crossroads, 7020 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville, 2902 S Seminole Trail in Madison, 332 N Madison Rd in Orange and 216 E Main St in Louisa.

Free coffee will be offered on Christmas Day for 24 hours and from 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 4 p.m. on New Year's Day.

According to a press release, All 600 Sheetz stores will have free coffee for customers to celebrate Christmas and New Year's holiday.

Sheetz is a Mid-Atlantic convenience chain open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.