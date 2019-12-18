Shenandoah National Park to receive nearly $1 million in funding for 2020

The Shenandoah National Park Trust aims to raise near $1 million in 2020 to support Shenandoah National Park projects and programs.

The projects and programs would focus on research, preservation and engagement at Shenandoah National Park.

"We are sincerely grateful and extend our heartfelt thanks to the Trust and its donors for providing these funds to support essential programs and projects," said Superintendent of the Shenandoah National Park Jennifer Flynn.

Funding would help the park's volunteering programs to preserve historic structures, trails and species.

Educational projects and programs such as reducing negative interactions with bears and protecting native species would also be funded.

The funding would go to 13 planned projects and programs Shenandoah National Park has scheduled for the upcoming year.