Shenandoah National Park to receive nearly $1 million in funding for 2020

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 4:13 PM, Dec 18, 2019

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Shenandoah National Park Trust aims to raise near $1 million in 2020 to support Shenandoah National Park projects and programs.

The projects and programs would focus on research, preservation and engagement at Shenandoah National Park.

"We are sincerely grateful and extend our heartfelt thanks to the Trust and its donors for providing these funds to support essential programs and projects," said Superintendent of the Shenandoah National Park Jennifer Flynn.

Funding would help the park's volunteering programs to preserve historic structures, trails and species.

Educational projects and programs such as reducing negative interactions with bears and protecting native species would also be funded.

The funding would go to 13 planned projects and programs Shenandoah National Park has scheduled for the upcoming year.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus