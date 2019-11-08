Sheriff's office receiving reports of scam call

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office wants to alert the community about a scam call about which it has received several reports.

The sheriff's office says an unknown caller is calling residents and using the identities of sheriff's deputies, including giving actual names and unit numbers.

The scammer tells the potential victim they have missed a court date and will be arrested if they do not pay a fine immediately.

The scammer then tells the victim to buy an iTunes gift card to pay the fine, but the sheriff's office says it does not collect iTunes or any other gift cards.

Anyone who receives a call of this nature should hang up immediately.

Residents who have concerns about a missed court date, an outstanding warrants, or other court processes should call the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office at (434) 589-8211.