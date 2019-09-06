Shooting investigation underway in Louisa County

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim showed up at the University of Virginia Health System emergency department with a gunshot wound to the stomach early Thursday morning.

Law enforcement was notified of the situation and the investigation got underway.

At this time, the sheriff's office says it appears it was an isolated incident and officials are talking to a person of interest.

There is no danger to the public.

The current condition of the gunshot victim is not known at this time.