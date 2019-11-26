Shopping for WAHU Stockings kicked off Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, employees of UVA Community Credit Union and members of the Salvation Army helped kick off WAHU Stockings by picking out gifts for teenagers in need.

The annual event is meant to provide a better Christmas for teens in need around Central Virginia.

Teenagers are often overlooked during this time of year when people are making donations.

The holiday season is a wonderful time of year but can also be very stressful for families in need.

Through WAHU Stockings, about 200 teenagers a year get to have a better Christmas experience.

Cassandra Riggin is in charge of community outreach for UVA Community Credit Union. She has been involved with the program for the last several years and says it has been amazing to watch it grow from year to year.

"Teens are notoriously hard to shop for," she said, which is why the age group tends to be overlooked this time of year. "But we are looking for personal care items, winter items, something to keep them warm during the season. Gift cards are always a crowd-pleaser."

