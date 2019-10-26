Sister Cities Commission seeking applications for grants

A local commission is looking for projects benefiting the Charlottesville community and the communities of the city's sister cities.

The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is accepting grant applications from area nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, businesses and people. Projects can receive up to $4,000 in funding.

According to a release, the commission's mission is to promote understanding and foster relationships between citizens and organizations in the Charlottesville area and the sister cities through cultural, economic, educational, and humanitarian activities.

Applications for grant funding can be submitted by people or groups.

Those who have received an award in the past can submit a new application one year after the completion the previous grant project.

However, they can submit an immediate follow-up proposal building on the successful past project, with the new proposal expanding it to include other local groups or businesses or sister cities.

The funding is available as reimbursements and must be used within one year of being received, with expenditures detailed in a year-end report that is made to the Charlottesville Sister City Commission.

Selected projects will also have to submit a mid-point progress report.

Grant applications are due by Nov. 22, and incomplete applications will not be considered.

Recipients will be notified within 45 days of the deadline date.

Charlottesville has four sister cities: Besançon, France; Pleven, Bulgaria; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; and Winneba, Ghana.

For more information and to find the application, click on the link in the Related Links box.

Questions and completed applications can be sent by mail to Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission, Kyna Thomas, PO Box 911, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or by email to cvillesistercities@gmail.com.