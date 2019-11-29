Six hurt in wrong-way crash on I-495, driver charged with DUI

Six people have been injured in a wrong-way crash in northern Virginia.

State police tell reporters that a man driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 495 early Thursday crashed into another car near Annandale, scattering the road with debris and causing three other cars to crash. Police say the driver is charged with driving under the influence. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Police received a call about the driver at about 3 a.m. Seconds later, the man’s Nissan Leaf crashed into a BMW and ran off the road. Police say the driver and a passenger of the BMW exited the car, which was then struck by a Honda Civic. The BMW driver and passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. Two other cars then crashed into debris from the initial crash.