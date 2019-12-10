Six options considered to replace Cale Elementary School name

The Cale Community Advisory Committee is reviewing six names to select the one that will replace Paul Cale's name on Cale Elementary.

The committee is considering the following names: Avon, Avon Ridge, Biscuit Run, Mill Creek, Mountain View or Southside.

The name change is due to a controversy over something former Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Paul Cale might have said in the 1950s about school integration.

Current Albemarle County Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas will make his recommendation to the school board in the new year.

Spokesman Phil Giaramita says all the names have something in common.

"So we received over 550 suggestions from the community, most of them actually tracked with the location of the school and the six names that have been chosen as finalists all relate to the school's location," he said.

The committee is facing a January deadline to decide on a new name.