Skunk sprays Mass. police officer who freed it from yogurt cup

No good deed goes unpunished. One Massachusetts police officer discovered that the hard way.

A Massachusetts police officer got sprayed by a skunk when he pulled a yogurt cup off its face. (Source: Cambridge Police Department/CNN)

On Monday morning, Cambridge Officer Dan McGinty went to help a skunk that had a yogurt container stuck on its head.

Video posted on the department’s Facebook page shows the officer getting sprayed as soon as he pulls the cup off the animal.

Both the skunk and McGinty are OK, but one of them needed a few showers.

Police made sure to give a shoutout to the maintenance crew who got stuck with the smelly task of de-skunking the officer’s vehicle.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.