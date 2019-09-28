Skydivers fly to raise awareness about veterans with PTSD

Skydivers took the sky at Skydive Orange on Saturday for the Courage Project.

The event benefited the Wounded Warrior Project.

The project honored three former members of Skydive Orange Ron Condry, Austin Hodge and former general manager Chuck Hashek while raising awareness about issues veterans face after they leave the military.

"We wanted to do Courage Project to remember the guys we lost and at the same time and illuminate this problem of invisible wounds," said Pasha Palanker, an instructor at Skydive Orange.

Condry committed suicide last September and three weeks later, Hashek committed suicide.Six months later, Hodge committed suicide.

All three men suffered from PTSD after their time in the military.

Palanker also suffered from PTSD after his time in the military and carried the same wounds they did.

"A lot of our physical wounds heal, but those invisible wounds have impact on us on a daily basis and I know I feel them every day," said Palanker.

Palanker said events like this hold him accountable to continue helping veterans who deal with PTSD after they get out of the military.

"It makes me feel like we are making an impact," he said. "We're here and there's a lot of fun but there is a lot of impact."

Chuck's brother, Steve Hashek, skydived to remember his brother which is something he never did until after Chuck's death.

"It's kind of a rush, when you first jump out of the plane and you get hit by the wind," said Hashek. "The wind dies down and all the noises flashing around you go away. It's peaceful."

Steve said he could hear his brother speaking to him while descending.

"He was probably looking over me saying I'm glad you got to experience what I love so much," said Hashek.

Skydive Orange hopes to make this a bi-annual event starting next year.