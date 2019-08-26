Skyline Cleaners opens at old Brown's Cleaners Preston Avenue location

Browns Cleaners abruptly closed all of its locations in December of last year. Now, months later, Skyline Cleaners of Charlottesville is officially up and running in the Preston Avenue location.

The owners of Skyline Cleaners, in Barracks Shopping Center, said they immediately felt the impact of Brown's closing last winter.

They say the added volume of customers at their store was a bit much to handle at times.

Owners Terrie and Luke didn't have any plans of expanding to a second location until this opportunity arose.

Their new space is three times the size of their first location.

"We have more equipment, more staff, a great loyal staff," said Terrie.

Luke added, "two dry cleaning machines, two hydro-carbon dry cleaning machines."

"We'll be able to serve more people with the same quality," said Terrie.

With that added space, most of the actual cleaning is taking place at the new location.

Both locations are open from Monday through Saturday.