Slain student remembered as hard-working intern

The editor of the Augusta Free Press remembers Tess Majors as a talented intern who left a huge impression on his publication. Majors was killed in a stabbing in New York City on Wednesday.

Chris Graham said Majors interned at the Free Press in 2018 for the summer.

"Normally high school interns come in with a piece of paper, you fill it out, and they're happy," Graham said. "We talked for over two hours and she was interviewing me as much as I was interviewing her."

The veteran journalist also said Majors had strong reporting skills.

"She was asking me why I did what I did, how I got into journalism," Graham said. "First time we met I could tell right away that she was a very special young lady."

Majors covered city government and the local music scene for the Augusta Free Press.