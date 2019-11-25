Slope stabilization work wraps up a day early

Crews have finished a project on Thomas Jefferson Parkway that has caused delays for drivers in Albemarle County for most of this month.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the slope stabilization work between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop has wrapped up a day early.

The project began on Nov. 4 and was expected to finish up by Nov. 26.

VDOT says crews will be back in the area Tuesday for final project tasks but these will not require any lane closures.

The message boards in the area are going to be turned off and removed soon.