Slope work to cause delays on Thomas Jefferson Parkway

Starting next week, drivers on part of Thomas Jefferson Parkway will need to plan for extra travel time.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews will be working to stabilize the slope alongside the road between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop.

The work will begin on Nov. 4 and VDOT says it will continue until Nov. 26, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The state agency says the work is necessary to stabilize a steep slope that borders the westbound travel lane in order to protect the road.

Drivers should already be seeing message boards in the area alerting them to the upcoming project.

During the project, Thomas Jefferson Parkway will be reduced to one lane, and drivers should expect delays in the area, especially during morning and evening commute time.