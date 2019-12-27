Smuggled-in cell phone could lead to extended sentence for inmate

A prison inmate in Virginia was set to be released after serving a three-year sentence. But then he was charged with possessing a smuggled-in cell phone.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Kevin Lavon Smith has a sentencing hearing on Monday that could keep him in jail for many more months to come.

Prosecutors are asking for an additional year in prison. His lawyer says he deserves time served.

Smith's lawyer said he owed a debt to prisoners who persuaded him to smuggle in the phone.