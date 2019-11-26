Soering, Haysom no longer in Virginia DOC custody

Two former University of Virginia students who were granted parole Monday are no longer in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom were both serving prison sentences for the brutal 1985 slayings of her parents, Derek and Nancy Haysom.

Following their release, Governor Ralph Northam's office said they would be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and then deported.

Soering, the son of a German diplomat, will be returned to his native country, while Haysom will be sent to Canada.

Several attempts were made to reach ICE officials regarding custody of the two, but there has been no response.