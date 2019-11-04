Solar for Students program expanding out of Virginia

An energy company is expanding a program that helps students and educators learn about generating electricity through solar arrays.

Dominion Energy has been growing its renewable energy infrastructure, and it is increasing the number of sites for the Solar for Students program in Virginia.

The program, which is sponsored by the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, will also expand into North Carolina and South Carolina.

It offers K-12 students hands-on learning experience with solar arrays that are accessible to them at their schools.

Participating organizations get training sessions and curriculum plans on harnessing solar energy.

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is now seeking applications from K-12 public schools or educational nonprofits with STEM programming in the areas of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina the company serves.

There will be 20 sites selected to get a 1.2-kilowatt photovoltaic system.

During the 2019-20 school year, 18 sites across Virginia participated.

"We are very excited to expand our Solar for Students program to North and South Carolina," said Hunter Applewhite, the president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "By expanding the program's reach, we are able to give more students and the public the opportunity for a hands-on learning experience with clean, renewable solar energy."

The company is again partnering with the National Energy Education Development Project, which supports the program with technical support, installation, preparing education materials, and training teachers.

Each array will have a visual display that will let students and faculty see real-time data on the amount of electricity the array generates.

The arrays will be enough to power 18 desktop computers, 40 ten-gallon aquariums or 15 42-inch LED televisions.

Applications for the program will be accepted through Dec. 6 and the recipients will be announced during the first quarter of 2020, with solar installation taking place during the 2020-21 school year.

