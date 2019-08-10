Solomon's knot activity opens door for Charlottesville community

As part of Unity Days, a choreographer from Charlottesville put together an activity to inspire people to express themselves through movement Saturday.

The project involved Solomon's knot, a traditional Pagan symbol that represents safety.

People visiting the Downtown Mall were pulled into the group to participate in the knot and talk about what Charlottesville means to them.

Eric Ramirez-Weaver, the creator of the Unity Days project, said the activity is meant to open doors for people to learn about their neighbors.

"Movement becomes an opportunity to try to get around our inhibitions and to open up to our neighbors, especially ones we are meeting at random on the Downtown Mall and those we might not encounter other wise," said Ramirez-Weaver.