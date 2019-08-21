Southwood redevelopment approved

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved phase one of the Southwood redevelopment project Wednesday night. The vote was met with a roar of applause from the large crowd.

The developer presented details about how the project would rebuild the mobile home park.

Dozens of people showed up to speak about the project.

Habitat for Humanity is a part of the new venture that will be mixed residential and commercial use. It will also have a higher density than the current mobile home park.

Supporters say the 75 homes in phase one will make a huge improvement to the area and are sorely needed.

"To hear that someone can't flush their toilet, that appalling to me, they have to fear and go somewhere else when there is a storm, or they fear if there is a fire they can't get out, that's tragic," said Albemarle resident Karen Bloomfield.

"Habitat for Humanity has a proven track record for providing low-income housing, and we feel residents should trust in the process," said the Charlottesville Low Income Housing Coalition's Aaron Winston.

A maximum of 450 units are proposed for a gross density of approximately 13 units per acre. Wednesday's vote was unanimous.