Spanberger reacts to stopgap federal funding bill passing U.S. House

A newly passed short-term funding bill would keep the federal government open through Dec. 20.

The U.S. House voted to pass the bill Tuesday and sent it to the U.S. Senate.

The deadline for a funding bill to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by President Donald Trump is midnight Thursday.

This bill includes a 3.1-percent pay increase for U.S. service members and more funding for the U.S. Department of Commerce so the agency can implement the collection of the 2020 census.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger has expressed concern in the past regarding government shutdowns and such short-term spending bills.

"I’m glad the House voted to keep our federal government open and to prevent federal workers from going without pay or being furloughed around the Thanksgiving holiday. And especially as we enter the holiday travel season, I’m relieved that our airways and points of entry will continue to be adequately staffed and protected by dedicated personnel. This bipartisan funding agreement also includes a much-needed raise for our servicemen and women, and I’m encouraged that it recognizes the need for an accurate collection of the 2020 census," she said. “But as we continue to fund our government through these stopgap measures that pass only due to the pervasive threat of shutdown after shutdown, Democrats and Republicans need to recommit to improving our budget procedures. At this stage, we’re running out of ways to describe this Groundhog Day pattern of Congress moving from one potential budget crisis to another."

Spanberger adds that she will work with other members of the House to address the federal debt and deficits.

If another funding bill does not pass by the Dec. 20 deadline, the federal government could shut down just before the Christmas holiday, which is another busy travel time and a big consumer spending time of the year.