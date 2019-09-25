Spanberger says will seek re-election

By  | 
Posted:

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger wants to keep her seat in the U.S. House.

She has launched her re-election campaign for the 2020 race.

Spanberger represents the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, which including Orange and Louisa counties.

Ballotpedia reports there are four Republicans seeking the seat: Craig Ennis, Pete Greenwald, Tina Ramirez, and Jason Alexander Roberge.

Spanberger was elected to the seat in 2018, beating the incumbent, Republican David Brat.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus