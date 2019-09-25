Spanberger says will seek re-election

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger wants to keep her seat in the U.S. House.

She has launched her re-election campaign for the 2020 race.

Spanberger represents the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, which including Orange and Louisa counties.

Ballotpedia reports there are four Republicans seeking the seat: Craig Ennis, Pete Greenwald, Tina Ramirez, and Jason Alexander Roberge.

Spanberger was elected to the seat in 2018, beating the incumbent, Republican David Brat.