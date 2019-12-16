Spanberger says will vote to approve articles of impeachment

The U.S. House is expected to vote on Wednesday on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, and one local representative will vote to approve them.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said on Monday she will vote in favor of both articles because this is about "more than one man's abuse of power."

She says Trump has violated his oath of office, endangered national security and betrayed the public trust.

In a statement, Spanberger wrote, "As a former federal agent and CIA officer, I have spent my professional career in search of facts and evidence, the facts and evidence necessary to uphold the rule of law and protect our national security. Today, I am driven by facts and evidence to protect the integrity of our democracy.

"This week, the House of Representatives will vote on two articles of impeachment. In advance of casting my vote, I have read the articles and studied the evidence, including the majority and minority reports, deposition transcripts, and public testimony.

"The facts are not in dispute; witnesses, including those called by both parties, affirm these facts. The President has abused his power by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election and leveraging U.S. security assistance dollars paid for by taxpayers and appropriated by both parties in Congress to compel a close ally, at war and dependent on our aid, to malign his political rival. When these actions became known, the President endeavored to hide the truth, and he obstructed Congress' constitutional duty to investigate by withholding documents, evidence, and fact witnesses."

Spanberger adds that nothing is more important than defending the U.S. Constitution and protecting the republic.

The Washington Post reports Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who represents the Virginia Beach area, will also vote to approve the articles.

The U.S. Senate, which is currently controlled by Republicans, could begin a trial on the articles of impeachment in January.